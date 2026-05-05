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Alexander Nikishin News: Moves past concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Nikishin (concussion) has been cleared to play in Game 3 versus the Flyers on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Tuesday.

Now that he's moved past the concussion he sustained in the first round against Ottawa, Nikishin will more than likely link back up with Shayne Gostisbehere on the third pairing. Mike Reilly will come out of the lineup due to Nikishin being an option for Game 3. The 24-year-old Nikishin recorded six hits and five blocked shots while averaging 16:30 of ice time over four games against the Senators in the first round.

Alexander Nikishin
Carolina Hurricanes
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