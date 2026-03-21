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Alexander Nikishin News: Pots game-winner in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Nikishin scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal, Nikishin's 10th of the season, came 41 seconds into overtime. He has three goals and two assists over his last seven contests and has played a larger power-play role recently in the absence of Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body). Nikishin has 27 points, 110 shots on net, 115 hits, 74 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 68 outings as a rookie this season.

Alexander Nikishin
Carolina Hurricanes
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