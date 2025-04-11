Alexander Nikishin News: Signs entry-level contract

Nikishin signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Nikishin was selected 69th overall in 2020 and his stock has risen sharply since then, potting 17 goals and adding 29 assists in 61 KHL games with St. Petersburg SKA. The defenseman has a Conn Smythe bonus built into his contract and he should see plenty of action come playoff time with the Hurricanes. Nikishin should also see lots of power-play time and should quarterback their first unit as early as next season.