Alexander Nikishin headshot

Alexander Nikishin News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Nikishin scored a power-play goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Nikishin is in for a short-term boost on the power play while Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) is sidelined. The goal Saturday ended Nikishin's seven-game point drought, so a few more looks in prime situations may be just what he needs to reignite his offense. The rookie defenseman is at eight goals, 23 points (seven on the power play), 97 shots on net, 109 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 62 outings this season.

Alexander Nikishin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Nikishin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Nikishin See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
13 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
43 days ago
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
NHL
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
Author Image
Michael Finewax
63 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
68 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 19
Author Image
Michael Finewax
79 days ago