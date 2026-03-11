Alexander Nikishin headshot

Alexander Nikishin News: Two points against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Nikishin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Both points came in the third period, with the power-play tally being his fourth of the season and second in as many games. Nikishin has taken over the top spot with the man advantage for the Hurricanes while Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) is sidelined, and the 24-year-old rookie is running with the opportunity. On the season, Nikishin has nine goals and 25 points in 63 games, including eight power-play points.

