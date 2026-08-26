Alexander Nylander News: Signs PTO

Nylander agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with Calgary on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Nylander hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2024-25, when he saw action in five contests for the Maple Leafs. Along the way, the 28-year-old forward failed to pick up a point while generating four shots, four PIM and a minus-1 rating. If Nylander can turn his PTO into a full-time deal, it almost certainly will be two-way in nature to allow him to easily move between the NHL and AHL.