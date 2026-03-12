Alexander Romanov Injury: Could return in playoffs

Romanov (shoulder) is making strides in his recovery from surgery and could return during the 2025-26 postseason, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Romanov was spotted skating with Pierre Engvall and Semyon Varlamov on Thursday, showcasing a big step in his recovery that was projected to take five to six months. General manager Mathieu Darche importantly noted that Romanov could return for the playoffs if the Islanders, who currently occupy the third seed in the Metropolitan Division, make it to the dance. If he ultimately can return, the physical blueliner would add strong depth for New York's defensive core, as he dished out 31 hits and blocked 31 shots in just 15 games this season.