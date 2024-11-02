Alexander Romanov Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Romanov (upper body) is considered day-to-day.

Romanov will join an extensive list of banged-up defensemen on the Isles' roster -- Adam Pelech (face) and Mike Reilly (upper body) are both dealing with injuries, as well. If Romanov can't suit up Sunday versus the Rangers, either Samuel Bolduc or Grant Hutton (both of whom were recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday) would likely enter the lineup.