Alexander Romanov Injury: Done for regular season
Romanov (shoulder) will miss the final two games of the regular season, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com on Sunday.
Romanov has been practicing with contact, but he won't be an option for the final two games of the regular season. He will miss his 61st straight outing against Montreal on Sunday. If the Islanders qualify for the playoffs, it remains unclear whether Romanov will be available to return to the lineup.
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