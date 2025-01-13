Alexander Romanov Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday
Romanov (upper body) didn't practice Monday and is unlikely to play in Tuesday's matchup versus Ottawa, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Romanov is day-to-day and will presumably miss his second straight game. The Islanders may get Isaiah George (upper body) back in the lineup versus the Senators after he was a full participant in Monday's practice. Romanov has nine assists, 40 shots on goal, 65 blocked shots and 73 hits across 30 appearances this season.
