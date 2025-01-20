Alexander Romanov Injury: Game-time call, likely to play

Romanov (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Blue Jackets, but head coach Patrick Roy expects him to play, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov was also a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Sharks, but he returned from a three-game absence and recorded five blocked shots and two hits in 23:26 of ice time. He participated in Monday's morning skate, so he appears to be trending in the right direction and will likely be available for a second consecutive game.