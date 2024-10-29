Alexander Romanov Injury: Missing second game in a row

Romanov (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday's home matchup versus Anaheim, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Romanov is day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Columbus, and head coach Patrick Roy said the left-shot blueliner has not suffered a setback. Dennis Cholowski will continue to slot in on the third defense pair while Romanov is sidelined. Romanov has provided two assists, 10 shots, 14 hits and 19 blocks through seven outings.