Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov Injury: Not cleared for contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Romanov (upper body) is traveling with the Islanders but remains in a non-contact sweater, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Romanov will have three more opportunities to return during the team's road trip, starting with Saturday's clash with Seattle. The 24-year-old defenseman has logged just one game in the team's last nine contests, registering two hits, two blocks and a plus-1 rating in 23:52 of ice time. Grant Hutton figures to continue featuring on the blue line with Romanov on the shelf.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
