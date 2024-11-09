Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 8:37am

Romanov (upper body) will not play versus New Jersey on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov will miss his fourth straight game and seventh in the last eight but skated on his own Saturday. Romanov will accompany the team on a five-game road trip, which begins Tuesday in Edmonton. He has two assists, 16 hits and 21 blocked shots in eight games this season.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
