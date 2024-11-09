Alexander Romanov Injury: Not playing Saturday
Romanov (upper body) will not play versus New Jersey on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov will miss his fourth straight game and seventh in the last eight but skated on his own Saturday. Romanov will accompany the team on a five-game road trip, which begins Tuesday in Edmonton. He has two assists, 16 hits and 21 blocked shots in eight games this season.
