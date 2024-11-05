Alexander Romanov Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Romanov won't play Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Romanov remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He has provided two assists, 10 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots and 16 hits across eight appearances this season. Following his recall from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, Isaiah George will make his NHL debut versus the Penguins because of injuries to blueliners Romanov, Adam Pelech (jaw) and Mike Reilly (upper body).