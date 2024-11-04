Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Romanov (upper body) is still day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Penguins, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Romanov's spot in the lineup Monday was being filled by forward Matt Martin, which would seem to indicate that the 24-year-old blueliner will be healthy in time to suit up against Pittsburgh. Still, Romanov has played in just four of the Isles' last five games as he works his way through this upper-body issue.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
