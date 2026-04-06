Alexander Romanov Injury: Set to resume contact drills
Romanov (shoulder) is expected to participate in contact drills during practices this week, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday on Monday.
Romanov might be available to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season. He has missed the last 58 games after having shoulder surgery in late November. Romanov has contributed one assist, 17 shots on goal, 31 blocked shots and 31 hits across 15 appearances this campaign.
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