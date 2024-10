Romanov (upper body) won't play Saturday against Florida, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov had one assist, five hits and three blocked shots in 21:51 of ice time in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey. He received a hard hit from Kurtis MacDermid in the game and will miss at least one outing. Dennis Cholowski will probably replace Romanov in Saturday's lineup.