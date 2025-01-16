Alexander Romanov Injury: Still sidelined Thursday
Romanov (upper body) will not be in action against the Flyers on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Romanov will miss his third consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old blueliner was offering plenty of offensive upside with seven points, all assists, in his last eight outings. Once Romanov is given the all-clear, Dennis Cholowski will likely find himself relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.
