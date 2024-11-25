Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Romanov will miss Monday's home game versus Detroit due to an illness, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Romanov will miss his 11th game of the 2024-25 campaign. The left-shot blueliner will be replaced in the lineup Monday by Grant Hutton, and Scott Mayfield will move up to the top pair alongside Noah Dobson. The Islanders host the Bruins on Wednesday, so expect an update on Romanov's status to surface before then.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
