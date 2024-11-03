Alexander Romanov Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Romanov (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Rangers, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Despite missing Saturday's practice, Romanov was initially expected to play in Sunday's game. However, that won't be the case, and he's day-to-day. With Romanov, Adam Pelech (jaw) and Mike Reilly (upper body) unavailable, Dennis Cholowski, Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc will play against the Rangers.