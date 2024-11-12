Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 10:36am

Romanov (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Edmonton, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Romanov participated in Tuesday's morning skate but hasn't been cleared for contact yet. He will miss his fifth straight game. Romanov has accounted for two assists, 10 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 16 hits across eight appearances this season. During Romanov's absence, Isaiah George has been holding down a spot on the Islanders' top pairing for the last two games.

