Alexander Romanov Injury: Under the weather

Romanov is contending with an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Tuesday.

Romanov will presumably be a game-time decision for Tuesday's road game against the Penguins, as he has yet to be ruled out. New York's blue line is currently banged up -- Adam Pelech's (lower body) status for Tuesday is uncertain, and Adam Boqvist is also dealing with an illness. Romanov has contributed four goals, 18 points and a plus-9 rating across 52 appearances in 2024-25.