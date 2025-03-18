Alexander Romanov Injury: Won't face Pens
Romanov (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Romanov is currently mired in a seven-game pointless streak during which he registered 10 shots, 19 hits and 21 blocks while averaging 22:06 of ice time. Given his offensive limitations, the 25-year-old defenseman is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value except in banger leagues. Adam Pelech (lower body) will rejoin the lineup with Romanov on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now