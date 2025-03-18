Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov Injury: Won't face Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Romanov (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Romanov is currently mired in a seven-game pointless streak during which he registered 10 shots, 19 hits and 21 blocks while averaging 22:06 of ice time. Given his offensive limitations, the 25-year-old defenseman is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value except in banger leagues. Adam Pelech (lower body) will rejoin the lineup with Romanov on the shelf.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now