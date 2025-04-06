Alexander Romanov News: Breaks slump with assist

Romanov notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Romanov ended a 14-game point drought by helping out on the first of Marc Gatcomb's two goals. In that span, Romanov missed two contests due to an illness and racked up 39 hits and 39 blocked shots. He's remained in a top-four role despite the lack of offense -- his playing style focuses on physicality and defense more than scoring. Romanov is up to 19 points, 91 shots on net, 158 blocks, 142 hits and a plus-9 rating over 60 appearances. Were it not for injuries, he likely would have been able to surpass the 22-point total he logged in each of the previous two seasons, though he could still do it with a strong finish to 2024-25.