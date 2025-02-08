Alexander Romanov News: Continues to produce in 2025

Romanov logged an even-strength assist, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and one takeaway in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Romanov has earned a helper in back-to-back games. He helped out on Kyle Palmieri's 15th goal of the season in the third period. Romanov has two goals and nine points over 13 games in the new year -- he had just six assists through the first three months of the campaign. The left-shot blueliner makes for an interesting add in most formats, especially now that he's paired with the offensively-minded Tony DeAngelo. Romanov will look to extend his point streak to three games Saturday in Minnesota.