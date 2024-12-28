Alexander Romanov News: Deals helper Saturday

Romanov produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Romanov has three helpers over his last three games after going 15 contests without a point. The 24-year-old's role hasn't changed -- he's still a shutdown defenseman in a top-four spot -- but he's getting a little more luck on his side. Overall, he has five helpers, 32 shots on net, 68 hits, 54 blocked shots, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 25 appearances.