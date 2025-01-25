Alexander Romanov News: Goal, assist in overtime win

Romanov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Romanov scored his first goal of the season in the first period to set the Islanders on the comeback trail. He also assisted on Anders Lee's equalizer in the third. Romanov has 12 points this season, 10 of which he's earned over his last 12 contests. He also brings ample physicality with 86 hits, 78 blocked shots, 44 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 34 appearances.