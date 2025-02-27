Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov News: Goal in each of last two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Romanov scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Boston on Thursday.

Romanov came out of the penalty box and broke in 2-on-1 with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who fed the defender who beat Jeremy Swayman short side from the left circle. He has a goal in each of his last two games, and he remains on pace for a slight uptick in production over his career 22-point high. Still, Romanov isn't a volume shooter (66 in 44 games), and he delivers nothing on special teams. Any fantasy merit comes from his ability to block (114) and hit (100).

