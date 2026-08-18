Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov News: Good to go for 2026-27

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Romanov has recovered from shoulder surgery and will be ready for training camp in September, according to Jon Lane of NHL.com.

Romanov played in just 15 games in his fourth year with the Islanders in 2025-26, missing a large portion of the season after being hit from behind by Mikko Rantanen during a game in Dallas in November. The 26-year-old Romanov practiced with contact toward the end of last season, so he should have no restrictions for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The 2018 second-round pick will slot in on one of the bottom two pairings, rounding out the left side of the Islanders' blue line with Adam Pelech, behind unquestioned No. 1 defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Romanov will likely also receive work with the penalty kill this coming season.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Romanov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Romanov See More
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
260 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pettersson Getting Better
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pettersson Getting Better
Author Image
Jan Levine
266 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
268 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
320 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
April 11, 2025