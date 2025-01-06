Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov News: Nabs assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Romanov notched an assist, three shots on goal and six blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Romanov has picked up the pace on offense with five assists over his last seven outings. The 25-year-old is firmly in a top-four role, but typically more for his defensive performance than his scoring. Overall, the blueliner is at seven assists, 39 shots on net, 71 hits, 65 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 29 appearances.

