Alexander Romanov News: Playing versus Columbus
Romanov (upper body) will be in the lineup Monday versus the Blue Jackets, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Romanov was a game-time call heading into Monday's contest, which was likely maintenance-related, as the left-shot blueliner saw 23:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. The 25-year-old will skate on the No. 1 pairing beside Noah Dobson against Columbus.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now