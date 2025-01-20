Alexander Romanov News: Playing versus Columbus

Romanov (upper body) will be in the lineup Monday versus the Blue Jackets, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov was a game-time call heading into Monday's contest, which was likely maintenance-related, as the left-shot blueliner saw 23:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. The 25-year-old will skate on the No. 1 pairing beside Noah Dobson against Columbus.