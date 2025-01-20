Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Romanov headshot

Alexander Romanov News: Playing versus Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Romanov (upper body) will be in the lineup Monday versus the Blue Jackets, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov was a game-time call heading into Monday's contest, which was likely maintenance-related, as the left-shot blueliner saw 23:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. The 25-year-old will skate on the No. 1 pairing beside Noah Dobson against Columbus.

Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now