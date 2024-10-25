Alexander Romanov News: Provides helper in overtime win

Romanov notched an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Romanov was bloodied by a high hit at one point in the game, but he didn't miss a shift and answered with toughness instead. The 24-year-old defenseman's helper came when Kyle Palmieri tipped in his shot at 11:28 of the second period. Romanov has two assists, 14 hits, 19 blocked shots, 10 shots on goal and six PIM through seven outings this season. He remains in a top-four role, but he's unlikely to chip in much more than 20-25 points.