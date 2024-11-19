Alexander Romanov News: Ready to return

Romanov (upper body) will play against Calgary on Tuesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov has made only one appearance in the Islanders' last 11 games and missed seven straight outings. However, he will return to the top pairing versus the Flames. Romanov has two assists, 10 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots and 16 hits in eight games this season. He will replace Grant Hutton in Tuesday's lineup.