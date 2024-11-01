Alexander Romanov News: Set to play Friday

Romanov (upper body) is expected to play versus the Sabres on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Romanov was considered a game-time decision officially, though he was labeled probable by head coach Patrick Roy after the morning skate. The 24-year-old Romanov will resume his top-four role, though it's his contributions in non-scoring categories that give him some appeal as a streaming and DFS option.