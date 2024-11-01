Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Romanov News: Set to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Romanov (upper body) is expected to play versus the Sabres on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Romanov was considered a game-time decision officially, though he was labeled probable by head coach Patrick Roy after the morning skate. The 24-year-old Romanov will resume his top-four role, though it's his contributions in non-scoring categories that give him some appeal as a streaming and DFS option.

