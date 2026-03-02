Alexander Suzdalev News: Pots pair for Hershey

Suzdalev scored twice in AHL Hershey's 3-2 overtime win over Charlotte on Monday.

Suzdalev was responsible for both of the Bears' regulation goals. This was his first multi-goal game in the AHL, and four of his five tallies this season have come over his last eight contests. Suzdalev has just 14 points in 25 appearances in his AHL rookie campaign, so it looks like it could be a while before he's an NHL option.