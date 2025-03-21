Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Wennberg headshot

Alexander Wennberg Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday that Wennberg is dealing with a lower-body injury and will likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Wennberg has appeared in each of the Sharks' last 12 games, recording eight assists, seven blocked shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating while averaging 18:46 of ice time. If he's unable to suit up against Boston, Noah Gregor or Barclay Goodrow could enter the lineup.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
