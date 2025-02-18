Alexander Wennberg Injury: Has chance to play Sunday

Wennberg (upper body) has "one more hurdle to cover" but is likely to play Sunday versus the Flames, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Wennberg's recovery has him on track to return shortly -- he has already missed four games. The 30-year-old's status should be updated again in the coming days once he is officially cleared. Wennberg's return should help replenish the Sharks' center depth after they traded Mikael Granlund to the Stars on Feb. 1.