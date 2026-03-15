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Alexander Wennberg Injury: No timeline for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sunday that Wennberg (upper body) has no timeline for a return to the lineup, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wennberg suffered his upper-body injury during Saturday's 4-2 win in Montreal. Igor Chernyshov is also dealing with an upper-body injury, so Pavol Regenda and Philipp Kurashev got back into the lineup in Sunday's 7-4 loss in Ottawa. The Sharks conclude their road trip Tuesday in Edmonton, so a more substantial update on Wennberg's status may not be available until the team returns to San Jose.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
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