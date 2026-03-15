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Alexander Wennberg Injury: Out of lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Wennberg (upper body) did not take the ice for warmups and won't play Sunday against the Senators, the team announced.

Wennberg's absence comes as a bit of a surprise as he finished Saturday's game against the Canadiens and recorded an assist in 16:45 of ice time. The 31-year-old is in the midst of one of his best seasons, registering 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games on the year so far. The Sharks will be next in action Tuesday in Edmonton, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be available for that game yet.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
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