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Alexander Wennberg Injury: Status unclear in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Wennberg (upper body) status for Tuesday's game in Edmonton has yet to be determined, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky stated Sunday that Wennberg had no timeline for a return to the lineup, but the 31-year-old forward skated on the second line and with the No. 1 power-play unit at Tuesday's morning skate, so his injury clearly isn't a huge concern. At this point, though, he should be considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's road divisional matchup.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
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