Alexander Wennberg Injury: Won't return before break

Wennberg (upper body) is not expected back prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Wednesday.

Wennberg has already missed two games due to his upper-body issue and now will be on the shelf for at least two more. Prior to his absence, the 30-year-old center was stuck in a 19-game goal drought during which he notched seven assists, 13 shots and 16 blocks while averaging 17:32 of ice time.