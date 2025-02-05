Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Wennberg

Alexander Wennberg Injury: Won't return before break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Wennberg (upper body) is not expected back prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Wednesday.

Wennberg has already missed two games due to his upper-body issue and now will be on the shelf for at least two more. Prior to his absence, the 30-year-old center was stuck in a 19-game goal drought during which he notched seven assists, 13 shots and 16 blocks while averaging 17:32 of ice time.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
