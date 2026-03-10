Alexander Wennberg headshot

Alexander Wennberg News: Best season in close to decade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Wennberg had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

His goal came on the power play. It cut the score to 5-3 early in the third frame. Wennberg is having his best offensive season since he set a career mark with 59 points back in 2016-17. He has 13 goals and 28 assists in 62 games. Tuesday's game was Wennberg's first multi-point game since Jan. 6.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Wennberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Wennberg See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
Author Image
Corey Abbott
36 days ago