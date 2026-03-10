Alexander Wennberg News: Best season in close to decade

Wennberg had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

His goal came on the power play. It cut the score to 5-3 early in the third frame. Wennberg is having his best offensive season since he set a career mark with 59 points back in 2016-17. He has 13 goals and 28 assists in 62 games. Tuesday's game was Wennberg's first multi-point game since Jan. 6.