Alexander Wennberg News: Continues playmaking surge
Wennberg notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Wennberg is up to seven assists over his last six games. Two of those helpers have come on the power play, and he also has a plus-4 rating in that span. For the season, Wennberg is at eight goals, 30 points, 64 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 60 appearances. He's a reliable defensive center, and his contributions on offense are frequently heavy to the playmaking side of the spectrum -- he finished with more goals than assists just once in his first 10 NHL campaigns, and he won't buck that trend this year.
