Alexander Wennberg News: Deals helper in loss
Wennberg provided an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
Wennberg has two goals and three assists over his last four contests. The center has been flanked by Luke Kunin and Tyler Toffoli recently, and that's a line combination that can play a strong two-way game. Wennberg is up to five goals, seven helpers, 29 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 23 appearances. He'll likely stay on the third line as long as both Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini stay healthy.
