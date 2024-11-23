Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Wennberg headshot

Alexander Wennberg News: Deals helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Wennberg provided an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Wennberg has two goals and three assists over his last four contests. The center has been flanked by Luke Kunin and Tyler Toffoli recently, and that's a line combination that can play a strong two-way game. Wennberg is up to five goals, seven helpers, 29 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 23 appearances. He'll likely stay on the third line as long as both Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini stay healthy.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
