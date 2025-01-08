Alexander Wennberg News: Earns helper with man advantage

Wennberg notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Wennberg has four helpers over his last eight games, and two of them have come on the power play. The 30-year-old center helped out on a William Eklund tally in the second period of this contest. Wennberg is in the middle six at even strength but also routinely sees power-play time. For the season, he has 20 points (eight on the power play), 52 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 43 appearances. He's short of a 40-point pace, but a strong second half could get him there for the first time since 2016-17.