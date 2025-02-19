Alexander Wennberg News: Expected to return Sunday
Wennberg (upper body) will be good to return Sunday versus Calgary, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Wednesday.
Wennberg has eight goals and 23 points in 52 appearances in 2024-25. He missed the Sharks' previous four games due to the injury. Walker Duehr is projected to be a healthy scratch against the Flames after playing in the Sharks' past seven games.
