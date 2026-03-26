Alexander Wennberg News: Finds twine Thursday
Wennberg scored a goal, placed two shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis.
Wennberg tied Thursday's contest early in the third period before the Sharks fell in the final moments of overtime. Overall, the 31-year-old center has 14 goals, 45 points, 82 shots on net and 85 blocked shots across 69 games this season. The 12-year NHL veteran has impressed on both ends of the ice this season. He's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for just the second time in his career and also ranks third among the league's forwards in blocked shots. He holds solid fantasy value in nearly all category-based leagues for the remainder of the regular season.
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