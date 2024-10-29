Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Wennberg News: Generates assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Wennberg notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Wennberg's resurgence on offense has seen him pick up five points over his last four games. That's all of his scoring this season, and the center has added 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-3 rating through 11 appearances. Wennberg looks set to hold down the second-line center spot until Macklin Celebrini (lower body) is able to return, at which point Wennberg would likely move to the third line.

