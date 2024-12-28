Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Wennberg News: Hands out power-play assist

Published on December 28, 2024

Wennberg notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Wennberg set up Macklin Celebrini for the Sharks' lone goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Wennberg has had a couple of bursts of offense this season, but he's been limited to four points over 12 outings in December. He's at 18 points (seven on the power play), 51 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 39 contests overall.

